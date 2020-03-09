2 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Two PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Terrorists who fled the terror group in northern Syria turned themselves in at border post in Suruç district of Şanlıurfa province, the ministry said on Twitter.

More than 50 terrorists have surrendered to Turkish forces since the beginning of 2020.

Turkish officials have cited rising numbers of defections and dwindling recruitment as signs of the terrorist group's disintegration.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.