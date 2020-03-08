2 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Two PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Terrorists deserting the terror group in northern Syria turned themselves in at border posts in Suruç of the Şanlıurfa province, the ministry said on Twitter.

As of Feb. 27, a total of 48 terrorists have surrendered this year after being persuaded by Turkish security forces, according to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

Turkish officials have cited rising numbers of desertions and dwindling recruitment as signs of the terrorist group's disintegration.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.









