Turkey deports 2 German nationals over terror links

Turkey on Saturday deported two foreign terrorists to their home country of Germany, the Interior Ministry said.

Turkey continues to deport foreign terrorists, said a ministry statement.

The issue of the handling of Daesh terrorists and their families detained in Syria-including foreign members of the terror group-has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said several European countries resisted its efforts to send Daesh members back to their countries, but that it will nevertheless press forward.

Turkey deported almost 780 foreign terrorists back to their countries of origin in 2019, according to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.