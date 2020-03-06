TURKISH MFA SPOKESMAN SLAMS INDIA COUNTERPARTS REMARKS

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy slammed his Indian counterpart late Thursday for criticizing statements by Turkey's president on recent violence in New Delhi against Muslims.

Remarks by India's External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's comments are irresponsible, said Aksoy.

"Images published by international press agencies have clearly demonstrated violent acts against Muslims in New Delhi since Feb. 23," he added.

Answering a question about Kumar's statement, Aksoy said his remarks were made in an effort to deny the facts.

"We expect the Indian government to take the necessary precautions and protect the peace and security of all citizens in order to prevent violence against Muslims in the country," he added.