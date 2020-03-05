Opposition party Felicity lawmaker resigns

The opposition Felicity (Saadet) lawmaker Nazır Cihangir Islam resigned from the party on late Wednesday.

"I resigned from Saadet Party as of March 4, 2020. This is a decision taken over a decent consideration," Islam said on Twitter early Thursday.

"I do not have any disappointment. I express my gratitude to Saadet Party community," he added.

Following Islam's resignation, Saadet Party now holds one seat in the parliament, the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party 290 seats, Republican People's Party (CHP) 139, Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) 61, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) 49, Good (IYI) Party 37, Turkish Workers Party 2, independents seven seats, while Democrat Party (DP), Grand Unity Party (BBP), and Democratic Regions Party (DBP) hold one each.







