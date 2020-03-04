'Turkey in Idlib in accordance with international law'

The Turkish Armed Forces conduct its activities in northwestern Syrian province of Idlib in accordance with international law, rules and agreements signed, Turkish national defense minister said on Wednesday.

Hulusi Akar said Operation Spring Shield targeted the Assad regime troops and its elements under legitimate self defense.

Turkey launched the operation on Sunday after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred in an Assad regime airstrike in Idlib.

Idlib, just across Turkey's southern border, falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018.

But the Syrian regime and its allies have consistently broken the terms of the agreement, launching frequent attacks inside the territory, where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Akar added that Turkey's expectation from Russia as a guarantor country is to influence the regime to fulfill its commitments and stop its attacks and comply with the Sochi agreement.

He noted that the activities were carried out with the aim of ensuring a cease-fire, preventing migration, ending the humanitarian drama in the region, and ensuring the safety and security of the forces, the people and the borders.

The activities take part as the legitimate right of self defense under Article 51 of UN Charter and the ceasefire within the framework of Adana, Astana and Sochi agreements, he stressed.

Idlib has been a stronghold of the opposition and anti-government armed groups since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

In September 2018, Ankara and Moscow reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

But more than 1,800 civilians have been killed in attacks by regime and Russian forces since then, flouting both the 2018 cease-fire and a new one that started on Jan. 12.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently condemned the Assad regime attacks on civilians and Turkish troops in Idlib.

He also urged Russia, Assad's ally, to live up to the Astana and Sochi peace processes for Syria and do more to bring the attacks to a halt.