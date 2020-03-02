Turkey grants visa exemptions to 11 countries
TURKEY Anadolu Agency
Published
Turkey will provide citizens of 11 countries 90-day visa exemption for tourist travel, the country's official gazette announced early Monday.
Turkey has decided to exempt visa requirements for citizens of Austria, Belgium, the U.K. and Northern Ireland, Croatia, the Netherlands, Ireland, Spain, Malta, Norway, Poland and Portugal.
The exemption will be provided to countries for tourist travel and transit passage for 90-day visits once every 180 days.