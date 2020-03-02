ERDOĞAN SAYS LASTING CEASE-FIRE IN SYRIAS IDLIB IS TURKEYS MAIN GOAL

Turkey is hoping and working for a cease-fire in the embattled Syrian province of Idlib, said Turkey's president on Monday.

"My only wish is to end this struggle with victory and prevent further bloodshed, with a permanent cease-fire. For this, we are using all our diplomatic channels, along with our struggle in the field," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a gathering of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party officials in the capital, Ankara.

His remarks came ahead of his meeting Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation in Idlib, northwestern Syria, in the wake of 34 Turkish soldiers being martyred there last week by Assad regime forces, and the launching of a new Turkish operation on Sunday.

Turkey has pressed Russia to do more to rein in Assad's attacks in the region.

"For every one of our martyrs, we destroy dozens of regime elements, and make them pay a heavy price by destroying their jets and ammunition," said Erdoğan, speaking of Turkey's retaliation for regime attacks.

"We rendered Nayrab [military] airport useless with our attacks on Sunday."

Turkey on Sunday launched Operation Spring Shield after the martyring of its soldiers in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, just across Turkey's southern border.

Turkey's only target during the operation is Assad regime soldiers and elements in Idlib under the nation's right to self-defense, stressed Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

The martyred Turkish soldiers were working to protect local civilians under a September 2018 deal with Russia, which prohibits acts of aggression in Idlib.

But more than 1,300 civilians have since been killed in attacks by Assad and Russian forces in the zone, as the cease-fire continues to be violated, sending about a million refugees towards Turkey's border with Syria.

"Turkey's biggest power is its solidarity and brotherhood," said Erdoğan.

On Turkey opening its western borders to let irregular migrants make their way to Europe, Erdoğan said: "When we opened the doors, we got call after call, asking us to close them. But the doors are open now."

Referring to Turkish complaints that European countries have not kept their pledges to aid the migrants, he added, addressing Europe: "You will also share this burden."









