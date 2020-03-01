Turkish forces launch new domestic anti-terror operation

Turkey launched Sunday a fresh anti-terror operation to eliminate terrorists in the country's southeast, according to the Interior Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said the Kapan-7 Karadağ was initiated to neutralize terrorists thought to be sheltering in Siirt and Şırnak provinces.

A total of 815 security personnel, comprising of gendarmerie, police, and village guards, as well as 52 special units are taking part in the operation, the ministry said.

It noted that the domestic operations are successfully ongoing with the support of the nation to clear the country completely of terrorism.

Kapan-7 is an extension to similar operations in the region launched as part of Turkey's domestic anti-terror fight.

Ramping up its fight against terrorists, Turkey launched Operation Kapan last month to eliminate terrorists in the southeastern Mardin province, after completing Operation Kıran across the region against YPG/PKK terrorists.

Last August, Turkey launched Operation Kıran in the country's southeastern Van, Hakkari and Şırnak provinces, followed by 10 more iterations of the operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.









