Turkish jets neutralize 6 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Turkish jets neutralized at least six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The terrorists plotting an attack were neutralized in an air-backed operation in Metina and Gara regions, the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that operations will continue undeterred.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

YPG/PKK terrorists often seek shelter in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.