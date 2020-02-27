Turkish Airlines temporarily halts Nakhchivan flights

Turkish Airlines has temporarily suspended flights to Azerbaijan's autonomous Nakhchivan region, the company's chairman said Thursday.

Turkey's national flag carrier continues flying to the Azerbaijani capital Baku and Ganja, the country's second-largest city, Ilker Aycı added.

The airline disinfected more than 250 aircraft as part of measures to fight coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, he said.

In the wake of a dozen deaths from coronavirus in neighboring Iran, service there has been suspended, along with flights to China, where the outbreak began.

In China, the death toll from the outbreak has reached 2,746, with over 78,497 confirmed cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.