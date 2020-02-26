TURKEY

Halkbank to appear in US court in sanctions case

TURKEY Anadolu Agency
Published
HALKBANK TO APPEAR IN US COURT IN SANCTIONS CASE
File Photo

Turkish state lender Halkbank has agreed to enter a formal plea of not guilty to criminal charges that it helped Iran evade U.S. sanctions, backing down from its previous refusal to answer the allegations, a lawyer for the bank said Tuesday.

Turkish state lender Halkbank will be arraigned in a U.S. court next week to face a federal indictment for alleged evading Iran sanctions.

The bank was represented by the law firm of King & Spalding at a hearing Tuesday and attorneys said it agreed to appear at the proceedings.

Halkbank was charged in October with attempts to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.

A court in early December denied Halkbank's request to make a "special and limited appearance" to have the case dropped without having to formally participate in the proceedings.

District Court Judge Richard Berman asked King and Spalding to have a written authorization from the bank to proceed.

Halkbank's arraignment is scheduled March 3.

In July, Hakan Atilla, 48, the former deputy director-general at the Turkish state lender, was released from a federal prison. He was sentenced in May 2018 in New York for violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.

More From A News

Contact Us