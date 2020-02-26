10 YPG/PKK terror suspects arrested in Istanbul

Turkish security forces arrested 10 YPG/PKK terror suspects in Istanbul, security sources said on Wednesday.

The anti-terror police raided five locations after they were tipped off that two YPG/PKK members had entered Turkey illegally to carry out terrorist attacks in Istanbul.

Some fake identity cards were also found in possession of the suspects during the raids.

Police had found that the terror suspects, known by initials A.S.L. and M.K., were plotting attacks targeting statesmen, buildings of governor's office and police headquarters as well as locations with economic and strategic importance.

The rest of the suspects were arrested over charges of aiding and abetting.

Some explosive materials, weapons and ammunition were also seized in the operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





