Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes western Turkey

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattled Manisa province in western Turkey early Monday, according to the country's top disaster management body.

The quake occurred at 05.43 local time (0243GMT), said the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

It struck at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

No casualties were observed according to initial reports.

On Sunday, eastern Turkey was shaken by a magnitude 5.9 quake near its border with Iran which killed nine people and left 50 others injured.