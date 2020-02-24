Another mother reunites with son kidnapped by PKK

A mother from northwestern Turkey on Monday reunited with her son, who was kidnapped by the PKK terror group five years ago. He surrendered to Turkish security forces.

Muhteber Birlik was one of the mothers who joined an ongoing sit-in in the southeastern Diyarbakır province.

The sit-in outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) -- an opposition political party accused by Turkey of having links to the PKK -- has entered Day 175.

Her son, Veysi Birlik was just 14 years old when the terror group kidnapped him.

Until now, nine families whose children were kidnapped by the terrorist group have been reunited with their sons and daughters.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.