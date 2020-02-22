SEVERAL PKK SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN TURKEYS MERSIN PROVINCE

Turkish police arrested on Saturday six PKK/KCK suspects for their links to the terrorist group, security sources said.

The arrests came after prosecutors in the southern port city of Mersin issued warrants for the suspects, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Those arrested include members of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) such as Akdeniz district chair Feyza Kaya and Toroslar district chair Cabbar Karabeg, among others.

Ankara has long accused the HDP of having links to the terrorist YPG/PKK.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





