Kavala re-detained after warrant in coup probe

Istanbul's chief public prosecutor issued a detention warrant late Tuesday against businessman Osman Kavala within the scope of the July 15 coup attempt, Anadolu Agency reported. Later on the same day, Kavala was re-detained in accordance with the warrant.

The prosecutor's order came hours after a court acquitted Kavala of all charges in a 2013 Istanbul Gezi Park protests trial. He was due to be released after spending almost two and a half years behind bars.

The court had ruled that Kavala, the sole defendant still in jail, should be freed.

Kavala and two other defendants had been facing life sentences without parole, while the other defendants were accused of aiding them in attempting to overthrow the government by organizing protests.

The indictment against Kavala and others accused the suspects of financing and coordinating the actions and protests in 2013 while claiming that they had been involved and directed the aspects of an uprising since 2011.

Kavala has maintained that he took part in peaceful activities to defend the environment and the park, which is near his office and rejected the accusation that he organized and financed the protests.