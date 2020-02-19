3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Three YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Terrorists fleeing the terror group in northern Syria turned themselves in at border posts in Suruç district of Şanlıurfa province and Mardin's Nusaybin district, the ministry said on Twitter.

At least 41 terrorists have surrendered to Turkish forces since the beginning of this year.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.