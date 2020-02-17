2 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Two YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Terrorists fleeing the terrorist group in northern Syria turned themselves in at border posts in Suruç district of Kilis province and Şanlıurfa's Çobanbey area, the ministry said on Twitter.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.