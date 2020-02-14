Evacuated building collapses in Istanbul

A building evacuated last month for urban transformation in Istanbul collapsed on Friday, with the reason unknown so far, said local officials.

The seven-story building collapsed in Bahçelievler district at 2.45 p.m. local time (1145GMT).

The first three floors of the adjacent building were damaged, and one slightly injured citizen was discharged from the hospital after receiving outpatient treatment, Istanbul's Governorship said in a statement.

Nobody was residing in the building, the statement noted. Police cordoned off the site as a security measure.

"Turkey's Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) staff, firefighters, police and medical teams were dispatched to the area to join a search and rescue operation," said the governorship.

Bahcelievler Mayor Hakan Bahadır said the building was evacuated a month ago to be demolished as part of the urban transformation project.



