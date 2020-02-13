Turkish Cargo airlifts medical aid to China’s Guangzhou

Turkish Cargo on Wednesday airlifted humanitarian and medical aid to the southern city of Guangzhou in China where at least 1,114 people have lost their lives so far due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the figures announced by the country's National Health Commission on Wednesday.

The aids include medical supplies such as medicine, medical mask, disposable gloves and disinfection bottles, according to a statement by the Turkish Airlines.

The virus is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

It has spread to more than 20 other countries including the U.S., U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain, and India.

Many countries, including Turkey, have evacuated their citizens from the city of Wuhan-the epicenter of the virus-and other affected areas of China, placing them in quarantine medical monitoring.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.