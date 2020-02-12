TURKEYS ERDOĞAN BLAMES EU FOR BEING INSINCERE ON ANTI-TERROR FIGHT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday called on the EU and other European countries to take "principled and honorable" stand against terrorism.

Erdoğan was speaking at a meeting in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaraş.

He said no treacherous activities against Turkey would succeed either on the field or at the table.



Speaking about the last month's Belgian court ruling that blocked the prosecution of 36 suspects linked to the YPG/PKK terrorist group, Erdoğan said the verdict reflected the "insincere, unprincipled and distorted" stance of the EU and the European countries on terrorism.

Last week, Turkey also condemned the European Parliament for holding an event attended by some of the ringleaders of the PKK terror group and its supporters.

The conference, titled the European Union, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Kurds, was held in Brussels last Wednesday.

Some leaders of the terror group -- Adem Uzun, Remzi Kartal and Zübeyir Aydar -- who are in the red category of Turkey's wanted terrorist list -- were in attendance of the conference.



In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the YPG/PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., as well as the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.







