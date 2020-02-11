Turkey launches Operation Kapan-6 Zori in its southeast

Turkey has launched an anti-terror operation dubbed Kapan-6 Zori to eliminate terrorists in the country's southeast, the Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.

Kapan-6 Zori is an extension to similar operations in the region launched by Turkish forces to neutralize terrorists thought to be sheltering in the provinces of Batman and Diyarbakır, said the ministry in a written statement.

A total of 1,440 security personnel comprising gendarmerie, police and village guards, as well as 95 special units are taking part in the operation.

Ramping up its fight against terrorists, Turkey launched Operation Kapan last month to eliminate terrorists in the southeastern Mardin province, after completing Operation Kıran across the region against YPG/PKK terrorists.

Last August, Turkey launched Operation Kıran in the country's southeast in Van, Hakkari and Şırnak provinces, followed by 10 more iterations of the operation, including operations Kıran-10 and Kıran-11.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.