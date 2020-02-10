INTL PASSENGERS THROUGH TURKISH AIRPORTS UP IN JANUARY

The number of international flight passengers in Turkey jumped 12% year-on-year in January, according to the country's airport authority on Monday.

More than 6.1 million passengers on international flights traveled through Turkish airports last month, the Directorate General of State Airports Authority (DHMI) said in a statement.

However, the number of domestic passengers fell 9.1% year-on-year to nearly 8 million in the month.

In total, nearly 14 million air travelers -- including transit passengers -- went through Turkish airports, falling 0.8% compared with January of 2019.

Turkish airports served more than 145,000 planes -- including overflights -- in January, a 2% increase on a yearly basis.

DHMI data showed that cargo traffic was also up 1.9% annually to 274,943 tons as of end-January.