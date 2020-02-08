YPG/PKK terrorist on wanted list neutralized

A wanted YPG/PKK terrorist was neutralized in a counter-terrorism operation in eastern Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry's said on Saturday.

"Neutralized" is a term used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorist in question either surrendered or was killed or captured.

Terrorist Ömer Oran, also known as Bager, was on the ministry's most wanted list.

Oran was sought with a 500,000 Turkish liras ($83,121) bounty on his head.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.