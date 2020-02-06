Russian delegation to visit Turkey over Idlib attack

A Russian delegation is expected to visit Turkey in the wake of a Syrian regime attack on Turkish troops in Idlib, Turkish foreign minister said on Thursday.

Speaking to the reporters in the Azerbaijani capital Baku which he visited to attend a Turkic Council, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the Turkish and Russian leaders will also meet if there is a need.

The Russian delegation's expected visit comes after Monday's attack in Idlib, northwestern Syria, that martyred seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor working with the Turkish military.