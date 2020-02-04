TURKEYS POPULATION TOPS 83.15M IN 2019

Turkey's population reached 83.15 million as of end of the last year, with a 1.39% rise year-on-year, the country's statistical authority said on Tuesday.

Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed that the population residing in Turkey soared by 1,151,115 people compared to the previous year.

"Male population was 41,721,136 people and female population was 41,433,861 people," the institute said.

Males' share in the total population was 50.2%, while women made up 49.8%, according to TurkStat.

Official data said that annual population growth rate was 1.47% from in 2018.