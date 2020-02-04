Kurdish family that joined anti-PKK sit-in reunite with their kidnapped son after four years

With efforts of Turkish security forces, another family has reunited with their child, who they claim was kidnapped by PKK terrorists, after four years of longing.



According to security forces, H. Acan surrendered Monday to Turkish authorities at Şırnak's Habur border gate in southeastern Turkey.

H. Acan's parents -- Metin Acan and Necla Acan -- from eastern Bingöl province attended the sit-in protest against the PKK terror group in southeastern Diyarbakır province.



After receiving the good news, the parents came to the provincial counter-terror police department for reuniting with their son after four years.

The protest started on Sept. 3 outside the offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party -- a party accused by the government of having links to the terrorist YPG/PKK -- in Diyarbakir when Fevziye Çetinkaya, Remziye Akkoyun and Ayşegül Biçer said their children had been forcibly recruited by PKK terrorists.



Since then, the number of families in front of the building is growing as they demand the return of their children, who, they claim, were deceived or kidnapped by terrorists.

With this recent development, the number of Kurdish families reuniting with their kidnapped children has reached five at the 155th day of protests.





In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.







