Istanbul’s Galata Tower marks World Cancer Day

Istanbul's landmark Galata Tower will be illuminated in blue and orange Tuesday to mark World Cancer Day.

The famous tourist attraction will remain lit from twilight until dawn Wednesday.

Every Feb. 4 World Cancer Day aims to raise awareness about the deadly disease and encourage prevention, detection and treatment.

The International Union Against Cancer (UICC), along with other organizations, launch campaigns to increase awareness about cancer and provide information on ways to reduce its development risk.

The UICC said World Cancer Day 2020 "will be led by the theme 'I Am and I Will', an empowering call for personal commitment and represents the power of our actions taken now to reduce the growing impact of cancer."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 10 million people died from the disease in 2018, meaning one-sixth of deaths is due to cancer globally.





