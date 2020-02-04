CO-LEADER OF HDP SLAMS DONALD TRUMPS SO-CALLED PEACE PLAN

A Turkish opposition party on Tuesday criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"With this proposal, it is impossible to provide peace for 100 years. You cannot define it as a solution without the existence of Palestinian representatives," Sezai Temelli, the co-leader of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), told his party's lawmakers on Tuesday.

He accused Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin of creating a deadlock in the Middle East.

"If you want a real solution, it has to come from nations in the Middle East," he added.

Last week, Trump unveiled a controversial plan, also known as the so-called Deal of the Century, to end one of the longest running disputes in the Middle East.

He proposed an independent Palestinian state but with the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over West Bank and Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided capital".

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything it demanded.





