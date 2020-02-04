2 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Two YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Turkey, according to the country's Interior Ministry on Tuesday.

The terrorists fleeing the terror group in northern Syria came to a border post in Şanlıurfa's Suruç and Mardin's Kızıltepe districts, the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that terrorists continue fleeing the terrorist organization.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.