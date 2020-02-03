Turkey takes measures at ports against coronavirus

Turkey has taken measures at its ports against deadly coronavirus, an official said on Monday.

"We have already taken our precautions against all chemical, biological or radiological hazards. Coronavirus is an infectious disease and we have the necessary equipment [to deal with it]," said Murat Serdar Karadeniz, a medical doctor and in-charge at Ambarlı Coast Health Inspection Center of Turkey's General Directorate of Health for Borders and Coasts.

Karadeniz told reporters in Turkey's largest city Istanbul that no cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in the country.

Last week, the World Health Organization's Emergency Committee declared coronavirus as "a global health emergency" and called on all countries to "take urgent measures to contain the respiratory disease".

Turkey had already begun scanning all passengers traveling from China with thermal cameras at airports.

Karadeniz said a total of 33 health inspection centers are prepared to deal with any possible cases.

The coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has so far claimed 362 lives since its outbreak last December. Over 17,200 others have been infected by the epidemic believed to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

Besides China, the virus has spread to more than 24 countries.