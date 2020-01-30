TURKEYS CENTRAL BANK KEEPS INFLATION FORECAST UNCHANGED

TURKEY

Turkey's central bank keeps inflation forecast unchanged

Turkey's central bank has reaffirmed its view that inflation will gradually ease this year and has kept its year-end inflation forecast at 8.2%.

Turkey's Central Bank on Thursday announced its inflation forecasts for 2020-21 remain unchanged.

The bank projected Turkey's year-end inflation to stand at 8.2% at by the end of 2020 and 5.4% at end-2021, the governor Murat Uysal said during a meeting on inflation report 2020-I.

It is also expected to stabilize around 5% in the medium term, he added.

In its previous report on inflation the bank predicted same rates for the inflation in Turkey for 2020-21.

The latest report said Turkey's risk premium declined significantly thanks to improvement in macroeconomic indicators and global developments.

"Wide-spread improvement in inflation expectations and increased consensus among individual expectations indicate that uncertainties regarding the medium-term inflation outlook have decreased to a large extent," it added.

"Due to improvement in inflation expectations and decline in the country risk premium, long-term interest rates fall, domestic demand strengthens, investment tendency and labor markets display signs of recovery," said the report.

