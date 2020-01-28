Inspired by Quran, Turkish charity helps homeless

A Turkish charity inspired by the Quran is helping out homeless people.

The Beautiful Works Association was established in 2017 by a group of friends who frequently visited shelters to distribute soup and clean clothing to the homeless.

The Istanbul-based charity is self-funded.

"'What does God want from us, what can we do?' we asked ourselves," volunteer Emrah Keser told Anadolu Agency.





"We have seen that God asks us to help orphans, to seek those in-need on the streets, to do acts of kindness, and orders charity," he said.

Keser said they listed the families-in-need living in the neighborhood first.

"We then formed groups of 10 to 15 persons and began meeting their needs collectively without support from anywhere, a municipality, state or wealthy businesspeople.

"We are motivated. What keeps us going is that this is for God," he said.





- NOT ONLY FOOD

Keser added that the homeless do not only need food, but also ways to maintain personal hygiene.

"They need to use public transportation, but they cannot [...]. They want to go for a job interview, but they can't."

For this reason, the charity also provides them a place to shower.

Another volunteer Ali Bayrak said they host some 30 to 50 people weekly.

"We wish no-one would have to come here. We wish all these problems to solve," he added.





Ahmed Mater, a Syrian refugee who came to Turkey due to the escalating tension in the region, said he joined the charity as a volunteer.

Mater, who runs a barbershop in Bayrampaşa district, said: "I saw it on social media and wanted to be involved."

"Now, I will help others. I will donate money if I have, or I can shave for free," he added.





