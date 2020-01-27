Turkish court sentences 3 over killing stray dogs

Three Turkish men on Monday were sentenced to 10 years in prison apiece for poisoning stray dogs in Ankara, the Turkish capital, according to a judicial source.

The Heavy Penal Court No. 5 in Ankara also imposed a punitive fine of 15,000 Turkish lira on each defendant, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The decision was welcomed by animal lovers watching the trial.

The indictment said the defendants killed 16 dogs in Ankara with chicken meat dipped in pesticide.

Last October, the head of the Turkish parliament's animal rights commission pledged work on a new, tougher animal rights law.



