3 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Turkish security forces were able to persuade three more PKK terrorists to surrender, the Interior Ministry said Saturday.

The terrorists surrendered at Turkey's southeastern Habur border gate with Iraq.

A total of 15 terrorists have surrendered since the beginning of this year with support from their families.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





