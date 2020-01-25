Turkey arrests FETÖ terror group’s ‘Malaysia imam’

A suspected so-called "Malaysia imam" of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) was arrested in central Turkey, security sources said on Saturday.

The suspect, identified by Ahmet K., was so-called imam of FETÖ members in Malaysia from 2011 to 2013.

Turkish police arrested the suspect and his wife, identified as Betül K., in Turkey's Konya province.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based ringleader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the 2016 defeated coup which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkey's military, police and judiciary.