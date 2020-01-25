Diplomatic missions condole with Turkey over major Elazığ earthquake

A number of countries and foreign diplomatic missions to Turkey sent condolences Friday to Turkey for a powerful earthquake that hit the eastern part of the country.

"The EU stands with Turkey, expresses deepest condolences to the families of the victims and sincere hopes for speedy recovery of the injured," said the Delegation of the European Union to Turkey.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Mustafa Akıncı expressed sorrow in a statement after hearing about those killed and injured in the quake.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias wished for a quick recovery.

Meanwhile, Malaysia and Pakistan on Saturday extended condolences to Turkey over the loss of lives.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the earthquake that struck Turkey, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries, and damage to buildings," said Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Ismail in a statement.

"The people of Malaysia are with the people of Turkey during this difficult period and stand ready to offer assistance facing this calamity," she added.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed his grief.

In a statement issued by Prime Minister's Office, Khan said his country stand with government and people of Turkey in this difficult time.

In a separate statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said: "As always, the people of Pakistan equally share the pain of their Turkish brothers and sisters and stand by them in this hour of grief."

At least 22 people were killed and more than 1,031 others injured as a powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Turkey's eastern Elazığ province on Friday.