Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes western Turkey

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's western Manisa province Wednesday, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Ahmet Deniz, the governor of the province, said there are reports that some buildings were damaged but no casualties have been reported so far.

Only four people were reportedly injured.

AFAD said the quake, which occurred at 22.22 p.m. local time (1922GMT), was centered off Akhisar county at a depth of 6.98 kilometers (4.3 miles).

More than 70 aftershocks were detected, causing panic among locals, who abandoned their homes to spend the night outside.

Neighboring cities also reportedly felt the quake, which was described as non-destructive, as it was below magnitude 6.

The quake was also felt in the western cities of Izmir, Aydın and Denizli.