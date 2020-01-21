Over 20 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey

Police arrested 21 PKK suspects for their alleged links to the terrorist group in Turkey on Tuesday, security sources said.

The arrests came after Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants for 25 people in four provinces, for their alleged links to the terrorist group, said the sources who asked not to be named, due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Konak [in Izmir] district co-chair H.I. and some other provincial officials of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) were among the arrested suspects, the sources added.

A police hunt for other suspects is underway.

The HDP has long been accused by the government of having links to the terrorist YPG/PKK.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.