President Erdoğan arrives in Berlin to attend Libya summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has arrived in Berlin on Sunday to attend an international conference on Libyan peace.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will co-host the Berlin conference, which will seek a stronger commitment from the world powers and regional actors to non-interference in Libya, to genuinely support the cease-fire and adhere to the UN's arms embargo.

Turkish president was welcomed by German Chief of Protocol Konrad Arz von Straussenburg, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey's Ambassador to Germany Ali Kemal Aydin, and Turkish Consul General in Berlin Olgun Yucekok at the Tegel Airport.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Hakan Fidan, the head of Turkish Intelligence Organization, and Turkey's special envoy to Libya Emrullah Isler accompanied Erdoğan in his trip to Berlin.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French leader Emmanuel Macron, British PM Boris Johnson, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed their attendance.

The German government also announced that both Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and the eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar accepted invitations for the conference.

Top officials from Egypt and UAE, main supporters of the Libyan warlord Haftar, will also take part in the conference.