Killing of camels in Australia ‘very worrying'

Turkey's ruling party spokesman expressed concerns over killing of thousands of camels in Australia.

"It is very sad that 5,000 camels in Australia were shot by snipers from helicopters. It is very worrying to plan the killing of more camels and talk about killing some other animals," Ömer Çelik, Justice and Development (AK) Party's spokesman, wrote on Twitter.

"It is not possible to leave a good life for future generations by killing living things. Animals, plants, nature are all true friends of people," Çelik added.

Earlier this week, more than 5,000 camels were killed as part of a massive cull in South Australia state, as large parts of Australia are witnessing drought for periods ranging from a year to seven years.

Çelik said it is possible to resolve the problem through other human ways.