BERLIN TALKS TO DISCUSS LIBYAS PEACE, STABILITY: TURKEY

Turkey will exchange views to establish peace and stability in Libya at the conference to be held in Germany on Sunday, an official statement said on Saturday.

Turkey's Directorate of Communications said in a statement: "It is envisaged that the views will be exchanged with regard to the steps required to be taken in order to establish peace and stability in Libya in the coming period and that the concrete steps will be taken towards this end at the summit."

Turkey has supported the efforts to stop attacks to Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), to establish a permanent cease-fire, and to find political solutions in Libya, it said.

"Accordingly, it has made intensive diplomatic initiatives at all levels; likewise, also made an active contribution to the Berlin process in a constructive manner," the statement added.

Germany is set to host a major peace conference on Libya that will seek a stronger commitment from regional actors for a cease-fire in the war-torn country to pave the way for a political solution.

Chancellor Angela Merkel invited leaders from Turkey, Russia, the U.S., China, France, the U.K. and other regional actors to a single-day conference in Berlin, amid a fragile cease-fire between Libya's internationally recognized government and forces loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The statement confirmed that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would attend the summit.

On Jan. 12, the warring sides of the Libyan conflict announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by Turkish and Russian leaders.

But talks for a permanent cease-fire deal ended without an agreement on Monday after Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.