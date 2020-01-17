Wife of late Turkish premier Ecevit dies at age of 97

Turkish politician Rahşan Ecevit, wife of the late Prime Minister Bülent Ecevit, died Friday at the age of 97 at an Ankara hospital, according to information received by Anadolu Agency.

Ecevit, who was also the founder of Democratic Left Party, died at the Gulhane Training and Research Hospital, where she had been receiving treatment since Dec. 26 last year.

She died at the intensive care unit of the hospital due to multiple organ failure at around 9.10 p.m. Turkish time (1810GMT).