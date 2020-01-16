Turkey launches Operation Kapan-4 Mava in its southeast

Turkey launched its Kapan-4 Mava anti-terror operation to eliminate terrorists in the country's southeast, the Interior Ministry announced Thursday.

In a written statement, the ministry said Kapan counter-terrorism operations launched last week were underway despite winter conditions.

In order to back earlier such operations in the region, authorities launched Operation Kapan-4 Mava to neutralize terrorists thought to be sheltering in the Mava district of the southeastern province of Batman, the statement said.

A total of 795 security personnel including gendarmerie and police as well as village guards are taking part in the operation.

Ramping up its fight against terrorists, Turkey launched Operation Kapan last week to eliminate terrorists in the southeastern Mardin province, after completing Operation Kıran across the region against YPG/PKK terrorists.

Last August, Turkey launched Operation Kıran in the country's southeast in Van, Hakkari and Şırnak provinces, followed by 10 more iterations of the operation, including operations Kıran-10 and Kıran-11.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.