Turkish forces destroy 11 YPG/PKK terrorist shelters

Turkish security forces destroyed 11 YPG/PKK terrorist shelters in eastern Turkey, said local officials on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip, the provincial gendarmerie command launched an operation in Tatvan in the Bitlis province on Tuesday, the governorship said in a statement.

The statement said that a total of 12 gendarmerie special operations and six gendarmerie public security teams took part in the operation.

Security forces seized 11 shelters, dozens of foxholes, five empty tubes, and heaters, it added.

It also stressed that determined operations to ensure security and tranquility in the region would continue.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people. The YPG is the terrorist PKK's Syrian branch.