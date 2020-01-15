Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu slams Cairo raid on Anadolu Agency

Turkey's foreign minister said Wednesday that a police raid on Anadolu Agency's office in Egypt's capital Cairo and the detention of its employees was "unacceptable".

"Such a raid by the Egyptian police on Anadolu Agency is unacceptable," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, speaking in a televised interview on CNN Turk.

Egyptian police raided Cairo office of Anadolu Agency and detained four employees Tuesday evening.

The detainees include one Turkish citizen and were taken to an unknown destination.

Turkey has condemned the move by Egyptian authorities, and called for the immediate release of the Anadolu Agency staff.