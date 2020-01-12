Erdoğan, Putin discusses regional issues, including Libya over telephone

The leaders of Turkey and Russia held a telephone conversation Saturday to discuss regional issues, including Libya, according to diplomatic sources.

No further details of the conversation have been provided.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin urged a cease-fire Wednesday in Libya by midnight Jan. 12.

The head of the UN-recognized government in Libya is due to visit Turkey on Sunday, a diplomatic source said Saturday.

Fayez al-Sarraj is expected to meet Erdoğan, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.