Turkey's anti-terror Operation Kıran in the country's southeast, which neutralized a total of 144 PKK terrorists, has completed "successfully", the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said since the operation's start last August, four terrorists surrendered and scores of caves, shelters and warehouses were destroyed, and large amounts of weapons and ammunition seized.

Authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On Aug. 17, Turkey launched Operation Kıran in the country's southeast against YPG/PKK terrorists in the Van, Hakkari and Şırnak provinces, followed by 10 more iterations of the operation, including operations Kıran-10 and Kıran-11.

Meanwhile, with Turkey ramping up its fight against terrorists, Mardin gendarmerie command have launched Operation KAPAN to eliminate terrorists in the country's southeast.

A total of 975 security personnel, including gendarmerie and police forces as well as village guards, are taking part in the operation.

Several improvised explosive device, ammunition, medical equipment and organizational documents were seized during its course.

Also, 13 suspects were arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the terror group during the operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.