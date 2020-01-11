Turkey strongly condemns terror attack in Pakistan

Turkey strongly condemned a deadly terror attack Friday in Pakistan.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that a bomb attack, which was carried out today against a mosque in Quetta, capital of the Balochistan province of Pakistan, resulted in loss of lives of many and left many others injured," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We condemn this heinous terrorist attack and wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the injured and convey our condolences to the friendly Government and the brotherly people of Pakistan," it added.

At least 14 people, including a senior police official, were killed in an explosion that took place inside a religious seminary in southwest Pakistan on Friday.